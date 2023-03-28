Harlandale ISD Board votes to close 4 elementary schools

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Harlandale ISD school board has decided on the future of four elementary schools in the district.

At a special meeting Monday night, the board voted 4-3 to close the schools and repurpose the buildings.

The schools on the closure list are Carroll Bell, Columbia Heights, Rayburn and Morrill. All four are elementary schools.

The district says the schools are each operating at 50% capacity and with fewer homes being built and birth rates in the district dropping, there are no indications that those numbers will change course.

The board will next decide how to repurpose the buildings and when they will be closed.

A plan to reassign students and staff will come in the near future.