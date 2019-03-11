Harlem Globetrotters DJ arrested for sex abuse
By Associated Press
|
Mar 11, 2019 @ 1:35 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police have arrested a DJ for the Harlem Globetrotters who they say inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl.
The Times Union reports Jon Buckner, also known as DJ FullFrame, was arrested Saturday night after the basketball team performed in Syracuse.
The 32-year-old man from Riverdale, Georgia, is facing misdemeanor charges of sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Albany police say Buckner touched the girl during a Globetrotters event in Albany on Feb. 10.
Buckner was arraigned Sunday morning and sent to the county jail. A message has been left with the public defender’s office seeking comment.
The Globetrotters said in a statement that the team is fully cooperating with authorities and will not comment further during the initial investigation.
The team says Buckner was a part-time, seasonal employee.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Smith’s early — and continued — success sets tone in Commanders’ victory California man learns he’s dying from doctor on robot video In Dems’ ‘Medicare for All’ battle cry, GOP sees ’20 weapon 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren unveils plan to ‘break up big tech,’ targeting giants like Amazon, Google and Facebook More severe weather, heavy rain expected this week Dieting driver skipped meals before fatally striking woman, lawsuit alleges
Comments