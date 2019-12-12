Harris County deputies arrest suspect in killing of Houston-area officer
This undated photo provided by the Nassau Bay, Texas, Police Department shows Tavores Henderson. Authorities in the Houston area are searching for Henderson who they say struck and killed police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday evening, Dec. 10, 2019. Police say Henderson had an outstanding warrant on a domestic violence-related charge and Sullivan is the second Houston-area police officer to die on duty in less than a week. (Nassau Bay Police Department via AP)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) – A man accused of killing a Houston-area police officer has been arrested.
Twenty-one-year-old Tavores Dewayne Henderson was taken into custody without incident Thursday. He’s accused of killing Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan with his car as he fled after a traffic stop Tuesday night.
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Blue Alert Wednesday and a $20,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.
Acting on a Crime Stoppers tip, Harris County Deputies located Henderson in a neighborhood near Southeast Houston Thursday. They surrounded the home and talked him into surrendering peacefully.