Harris County Deputy shot during traffic stop, search for suspected shooters continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Law enforcement agencies across Texas are on the lookout for two men who are accused of shooting a Harris County Deputy.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the deputy was conducting a traffic stop in Northeast Houston when he was shot.

Gonzales says the deputy is in critical condition.

Now the search is on for the two men believed responsible.

They are:

Terran Green. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

James Green. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The men were driving a blue 2016 Ford Escape when they sped away from the scene. That vehicle has been located but the suspected shooters are still on the run.

Anyone who can provide information can call a local law enforcement agency.