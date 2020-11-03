      Weather Alert

Harris County voters left with one drive-thru voting location on Election Day after legal battle prompts clerk to close nine sites

Nov 2, 2020 @ 10:47pm
A voter drops off a ballot in the drive-thru line at NRG Stadium in Houston during the first day of early voting on Oct. 13. Harris County's election official said he was closing nine of 10 drive-thru polling locations on Election Day due to an ongoing court battle. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

HOUSTON — Only the Toyota Center will be available for drive-thru voting in Harris County on Election Day, County Clerk Chris Collins said late Monday, eliminating nine other drive-thru options for voters to cast their ballots just hours before the polls open.

Nearly 127,000 Harris County voters cast drive-thru ballots during the early voting period at 10 polling sites across the county, a safer option for some voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins decided to close most of the drive-thru options on Election Day because of continued legal challenges from a conservative activist and three Republican candidates for office. A federal judge earlier Monday denied that group’s attempt to have the drive-thru ballots cast during early voting tossed out, but continued to file appellate challenges over drive-thru voting late Monday.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

TAGS
2020 Election Drive-thru voting harris county texas
