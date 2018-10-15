Harvard: Race can only help, never harm, applicants’ chances

By COLLIN BINKLEY, Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A group suing Harvard University says the school uses a loosely defined “personal rating” to discriminate against Asian-Americans who apply to the school.

Harvard denies any bias and says the race of students can only help, never harm, their chances of getting admitted.

Both sides clashed Monday at the opening of a trial at Boston’s federal courthouse. The case drew dozens of observers and carries major implications for other schools that say they consider race to admit a diverse mix of students.

The Virginia-based group Students for Fair Admissions sued in 2014 and says Harvard should be halted from considering the race.

Harvard counters that courts have repeatedly upheld colleges’ right to consider race.

The trial is expected to last three weeks and will be decided by a federal judge.