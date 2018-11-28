Harvey Relief Fund provides final grants, nearly $114M total

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 file photo, floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey overflow from Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston, Texas. A study released on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 says that between being tripped up by downtown and the bigger effect of massive paving and building up of the metro area to reduce drainage, development in Houston on average increased the extreme flooding risk by 21 times. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

HOUSTON (AP) — A relief fund established after heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey swamped parts of Houston has provided its final grants in an overall nearly $114 million charitable effort.

Leaders of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund on Wednesday announced $3 million will be shared by 17 nonprofit groups in the fifth and last round of grants.

Harvey stormed ashore in South Texas in August 2017. Ensuing rain flooded thousands of homes in the Houston area.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett set up the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation . Organizers say the charitable donations helped about 190,000 households through more than 120 nonprofits.

Experts blame Harvey for about $125 billion in damage in Texas.