Harvey Weinstein’s new lawyers considering postponement of rape trial

ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein’s new legal team will reportedly seek a delay in the start date for his upcoming rape trial, according to Deadline.

A month after taking over as Weinstein’s attorneys Ronald Sullivan, Duncan Levin, Pam Mackey and Jose Baez — ex-lawyer for one-time Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan — are said to be leaning toward asking New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke for more time, either just before a previously scheduled March 8 hearing, or in the courtroom itself, sources tell the entertainment website.

It’s believed that prosecutors will be agreeable to putting the trial off a few weeks, to give themselves time to get up to speed, according to Deadline. The assumption is that a short delay would be preferable to risking a possible appeal from Weinstein on the grounds he had inadequate representation or ineffective assistance of counsel, should he be convicted.

The disgraced movie mogul is facing five criminal counts in New York of rape and sexual assault, all of which he’s denied. A sixth count against the film producer was dismissed in October after prosecutors revealed to the defense that they’d discovered a written account from his accuser that suggested the encounter that prompted the count against him was consensual.

Weinstein’s trial is currently set for May 6.

