Has The Internet’s Encyclopedia Become A Leftist Blog?

Lars Larson
Feb 22, 2021 @ 4:54pm

Wikipedia, the so-called “free encyclopedia” that is in common use and user generated is the go to reference source for people on subjects ranging from history, to economics and science. However since it’s all user generated, has it become a posting board for the leftist points of view, and biased sources of liberals?

To answer this question, Lars spoke with Maxim Lott, the executive producer for Stossel TV, a writer for FoxNews.com, and the creator of ElectionBettingOdds.com who explains that even the reference materials we use may be biased to the left.

Listen Below:

 

