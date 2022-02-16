      Weather Alert

Has the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared Canada a “dictatorship”?

Lars Larson
Feb 16, 2022 @ 3:54pm

Liberals in Canada call Prime Minster Justin Trudeau “boyish” and easy-going, but is the easy going leader of our neighbor up north turning from a boy into a tyrant? On Monday,  Trudeau invoked a series of emergency powers that include limits on public gatherings in an effort to end the trucker convoy at the Canada-US border. For more information, Lars speaks with Kara Frederick, a research fellow for technology policy at The Heritage Foundation, Former Facebook employee, and DOD counterterrorism analyst.

