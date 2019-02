The Gang of Four can bring out the passion in Jack Riccardi’s guests. When asked to comment on the controversial new bill in Virginia that takes abortion to whole new level, guests Nico LaHood and Carlos Abelar let it all come out in a gripping segment that you have to hear.

CLICK BELOW AND LISTEN NOW.

Do you want more? How about the entire Gang of Four? Click and Listen from the beginning.

The Gang of Four (Feb. 1, 2019)