Have a Whatawedding at a Whataburger restaurant this Valentine’s Day
Photo: Whataburger
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Whataburger wants you to have Whatawedding this Valentine’s Day — and the company will pay for it!
The San Antonio-based burger chain announced Friday it will be selecting couples to get married or renew their vows inside a Whataburger restaurant in one of six cities in Texas on Valentine’s Day.
The wedding will include a Whataburger meal, photographer, a select number of guests, orange and white decorations and an officiant.
The ceremonies can be done in San Antonio, College Station, Corpus Christi, Houston, Grand Prairie or Fort Worth.
Whichever couple selected for a ceremony in Corpus Christi will additionally get an upgraded floral package and video package.
The company also says one lucky couple will win a cash prize of $5,000.
“From engagement photos to wedding cakes and cookies – even late-night Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for their guests – our fans have come up with really creative ways to include Whataburger into their big day,” said Pam Cox, Whataburger Vice President, Human Resources and Brand Communication. “Nothing says love at first bite like wedding bells at Whataburger, and we can’t wait to celebrate a couple of love stories with some of our very own Whataburger super-fans!”
Those who desire a wedding worthy only of a true Whataburger-loving Texan will need to apply and submit a 500 word essay on why they should be selected.