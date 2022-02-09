      Weather Alert

Have Lawmakers Deserve A Raise For Their Fantastic Work?

Lars Larson
Feb 9, 2022 @ 3:59pm

What makes the failure of the government in the Northwest sting even worse? When taxpayers like us have to pay them for the privilege. However lawmakers in Oregon have decided the more than $30,000 dollars they are paid every year for their part-time job isn’t enough, so they want to give themselves a raise, a raise of roughly $25,000 a year…

Watch below as Lars talks about how state legislators demand a raise because things in Oregon are going so swimmingly…

The Lars Larson Show

