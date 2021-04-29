Have The Democrats Become The Party Of Intolerance?
Between their war on religion, guns and all conservatives and their values, have Democrats become the party of intolerance?
To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Joseph Johnston Jr., author of the new book “The Decline of Nations” who explains how the Democrat’s search for equality has turned them into a party full of hate and exclusion.
Listen Below:
