Hays CISD elementary school teacher arrested for indecency with child

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Hays CISD elementary school teacher was arrested Tuesday for having relationships with at least two students.
Kyle police charged 49-year-old Andrew Palmore with two counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact and two counts of improper relations between an educator and student.
Two of the charges are from October and December 2020, according to jail records. The other two charges are from January.
“We know these incidents are extremely unsettling for our community, but we are working together during this difficult time to provide our students and affected families with the justice, care and support they deserve,” said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett.
Palmore has reportedly worked at Blanco Vista Elementary since 2014 teaching second, fourth and fifth grade. He worked in the district as a substitute teacher at Blanco Vista, Science Hall Elementary Schools, and Simon Middle School during the spring semester of 2012, police said.
Police believe the behavior for which Palmore was charged did not occur on school property or during school hours.
Kyle police said the school district was notified on Monday and Palmore was immediately put on administrative leave and revoked his access to district campuses and students. The district also reported the case to the State Board of Educator Certification.
Police are asking residents, parents and guardians to call Kyle PD at 512-268-3232 with any additional information.
Palmore remains in the Hays County Jail. His bond has not been set.
Indecency with a child is a third-degree felony and improper relationship between an educator and student is a second-degree felony.