Hays County ISD releases name of 5-year-old Pre-K student killed in bus crash

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Hays County ISD Officials have released the name of a 5-year-old boy who was killed in a bus crash last week.

Ulises Montoya was a pre-k student at Tom Green Elementary School in Buda.

He was on a bus with 43 other classmates and 11 adults Friday afternoon as they returned from a field trip to the Bastrop Zoo.

It as around 2 p.m. when a cement truck reportedly swerved into the lane the bus was in and the vehicles collided head-on.

A car that was traveling behind the bus slammed into the rear of the vehicle.

The driver of that car, Ryan Wallace, 33, died in the crash as well.

51 other people were injured the crash, four were transported to hospitals by helicopter, 10 others in ambulances.

In a statement, Ulises’s teacher Naira Solís Shears wrote:

“Ulises was a child who was filled with a lot of happiness and he often shared it with others. He had a talent for drawing

and his favorite thing to draw was dinosaurs. He could almost completely spell the word dinosaur, which demonstrates how smart he was. He always had a dinosaur drawn on all of the assignments he turned in. He liked to tell stories and shared many with his friends and family. Above all – he was a loving child.”

All of the students and staff members who were hospitalized have been released as of Monday afternoon.

The crash is still under investigation.