Hays County Jail inmate dies after suffering medical emergency

By Don Morgan
August 18, 2022 4:51AM CDT
Photo: Hays County Sheriff'

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of an inmate at the county jail.

41 year old James Warren Knight or dripping Springs had some type of medical emergency Tuesday afternoon.

After the jail’s medical staff evaluated him, Knight was brought to an area hospital where he died Wednesday morning.

At this point, authorities don’t suspect foul play but the Texas Rangers are investigating and an autopsy will determine Knight’s cause of death.

Knight was in jail for a number of violations including possession of child pornography, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

 

