Hays County judges send potential jurors home over coronavirus concern
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (Photo: CDC)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Hays County is putting an end to a rumor that its government center had been evacuated because of the coronavirus Monday.
The county said in a statement late Monday that a potential juror expressed concern that they may have been in contact with a friend who recently traveled to southern Italy and may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Out of an abundance of caution, two district court judges sent all potential jurors home. That release sparked rumors that the whole building had been evacuated because of the virus.
The county’s epidemiologist later spoke to that potential juror and determined that there was little or no risk of exposure.
The county said neither person in question had any symptoms and the traveler in question was not in a high risk area.
The county epidemiologist will be following up with that potential juror.
