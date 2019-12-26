Hays County Sheriff’s Office searching for a man who robbed a Dripping Springs convenience store
Photo: Hays County Sheriff Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Hays County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man who robbed a Corner Store in Dripping Springs early Christmas morning.
The man walked into the store at 290 Sawyer Ranch Road just after 2 a.m. and robbed the cashier at gunpoint.
The Sheriff’s office is looking for a white man about six-foot-three, 200 pounds, with a reddish-blond beard. He wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, a black beanie and drove away in a white sedan.
If you have information regarding this incident, identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Brian Wahlert at 512-393-7343.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477