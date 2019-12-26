      Weather Alert

Hays County Sheriff’s Office searching for a man who robbed a Dripping Springs convenience store

Don Morgan
Dec 26, 2019 @ 4:42am
Photo: Hays County Sheriff Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Hays County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man who robbed a Corner Store in Dripping Springs early Christmas morning.

The man walked into the store at 290 Sawyer Ranch Road just after 2 a.m. and robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

The Sheriff’s office is looking for a white man about six-foot-three, 200 pounds, with a reddish-blond beard. He wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, a black beanie and drove away in a white sedan.

 

Photo: Hays County Sheriffs Office Facebook

 

If you have information regarding this incident, identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Brian Wahlert at 512-393-7343.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477

TAGS
Dripping Springs convenience store robbery Hays County Sheriff's Office texas
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP