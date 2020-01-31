HB4122 also known as Ezra’s Law will convict criminals longer for causing permanent physical injury to victims during an assault or attempted murder

Lars brings on Tina Jorgensen, the grandmother of Ezra Thomas, to discuss the story of the 4-year-old boy who was beaten so badly, he was declared unresponsive at the hospital. The child underwent brain surgery to reduce swelling however from this point forward he will be dealing with physical and mental disabilities for the rest of his life. Ezra’s abuser was sentenced to 12 years in prison, a sentence many feels is too short. HB4122 ensures that a sentence of at least 25 years for those convicted of causing permanent physical injury to victims during an assault or attempted murder. Listen below for more.
