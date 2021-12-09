HBO Max original series to begin filming in Seguin next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An HBO Max television series with a star-studded cast and crew will start production in Seguin Next week.
The Seguin Daily News reports the true-crime drama Love and Death is the project under production and is based on true events from the 1970’s and 80’s. The show is being produced by Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley and stars Elizabeth Olson, most well known for her role as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Filming will take place Dec. 14 and 15 at five locations in Seguin that include Arlan’s, ZDT’s Amusement Park, Schultz Saloon, Palace Theater and Saegert Middle School.
Seguin Main Street and Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Kyle Kramm spoke about the project at Tuesday’s Seguin City Council meeting, noting the filming may cause some traffic disruptions around town on Wednesday around Austin and Court Street.
Kramm said that because the film is set in the 70’s and 80’s, the production company needs the roads closed to ensure that there are no out-of-place vehicles on the street.
“So, they are going to be asking for intermittent traffic control with officers to stop vehicles from traveling down Austin Street while they are filming. So, the street will be closed for up to five minutes at any one time and then traffic will be able to resume again,” Kramm said.
Kramm noted that some of the streets near the Saegert campus will be closed for the duration of filming.
“Saegert is where they are requesting the actual street closure request which street closures are required to be approved by city council and so they are requesting the 100 and 200 block of North of Bowie as well as the 300 block of West Gonzales,” Kramm said. “And so we have been working diligently with the location’s cast and production team on all the details in making sure that everything is covered so they have rented numerous facilities across Seguin for shooting as well as for staging purposes – different parking lots for vehicles so they’ll be all over Seguin.”
Kramm said production team has even hired some local Seguinites to play as actors in the series.
“I’m looking forward to watching the series and going ‘oh, I know that place.’ They have been all over Central Texas so I’m glad they have included us. This is the first time that we’ve had a major production in quite a while. The last major production was the television show called Revolution. I believe they filmed back here in ‘09 or 2010 and that was just at that one location at the Aumont and so this was the goal of us becoming a Certified Film Friendly Community through the Governor’s office and so, we are excited and hope that this means more good things to come in the future,” said Kramm.