      Weather Alert

HBO releases first photos of ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series, ‘House of the Dragon’

ABC News
May 5, 2021 @ 12:05pm
Olivia Cooke as “Alicent Hightower” and Rhys Ifans as “Otto Hightower” — Ollie Upton/HBO

HBO has released its first images from its forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood book, set 300 years before the events of Game of ThronesHouse of the Dragon is a deep dive into the history of GoT‘s House Targaryen, ancestors of Game of Thrones‘ tragic heroine, Daenerys Targaryen, who was played by Emilia Clarke.

The trio of photos show, respectively: Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake; and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

House of the Dragon will also star Paddy ConsidineFabien FrankelEve Best and Sonoya Mizuno, and will launch in 2022. The series is currently in production in Cornwall, England. Late last month, HBO shared a picture of the cast at a socially distanced table read.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Politicians Are Telling Lockdown Kate Brown That Her Dictatorship Has Limits
Have The Democrats Become The Party Of Intolerance?
Human remains found during search for missing baby at a San Antonio Mobile Home Park
Texas Democrat facing calls to resign after using racist slur when referring to Senator Tim Scott
Bexar County Deputy arrested on assault charges