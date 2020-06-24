      Weather Alert

Head-on collision closes Loop 1604 in Western Bexar County

Don Morgan
Jun 24, 2020 @ 8:41am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A head on collision on the West Side forced the closure of Loop 1604 Wednesday morning.

It was just past 6 A.M. when the driver of a pickup was heading northbound near Pue Road when he crossed into the opposite lane, crashing into a car head-on.

The pick-up driver was brought to the hospital with just minor injuries but the person driving the car was killed in the crash.

Bexar County Deputies are investigating as they try to figure out why the pick-up driver swerved into the wrong lane.

TAGS
Bexar County Fatal crash Loop 1604 San Antonio
