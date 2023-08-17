Heads up: Major roadwork will close stretch of Loop 1604 over the weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — TxDOT will close Loop 1604 Friday night at 9 p.m. until Sunday morning at 5 a.m. between Bitters Road and NW Military Highway.

All traffic will be diverted onto the frontage roads during the weekend.

The work will encompass setting new beams for the NW Military Highway bridge over the freeway.

Due to the work on the bridge, drivers are cautioned, the turnarounds at NW Military Highway will be out of service.

The work being done over the weekend is part of Phase Two of the three phase, $1.3 billion dollar Loop 1604 expansion project.