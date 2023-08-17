KTSA KTSA Logo

Heads up: Major roadwork will close stretch of Loop 1604 over the weekend

By Tom Perumean
August 17, 2023 1:56PM CDT
Share
Heads up: Major roadwork will close stretch of Loop 1604 over the weekend
Loop 1604 closure project August 18-20

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — TxDOT will close Loop 1604 Friday night at 9 p.m. until Sunday morning at 5 a.m. between Bitters Road and NW Military Highway.

All traffic will be diverted onto the frontage roads during the weekend.

The work will encompass setting new beams for the NW Military Highway bridge over the freeway.

Due to the work on the bridge, drivers are cautioned, the turnarounds at NW Military Highway will be out of service.

The work being done over the weekend is part of Phase Two of the three phase, $1.3 billion dollar Loop 1604 expansion project.

More about:
Bitters Road
Frontage Road
Loop 1604
NW Military Highway

Popular Posts

1

Body found on floating border barrier between Texas and Mexico
2

New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
3

TxDOT: Highway closure will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend
4

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police
5

San Antonio Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on Northeast side