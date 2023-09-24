KTSA KTSA Logo

Heat Advisory, chance of severe weather through Monday morning

By Christian Blood
September 24, 2023 12:41PM CDT
National Weather Service Heat Advisory (September 24, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is issuing a Heat Advisory for San Antonio and the I-35 Corridor for Sunday.

At about the same time, there is a slight risk of thunderstorms late Sunday night through early Monday morning.

Temperatures could reach 109 in parts of the affected area through the hottest times of the day, although most of the Hill Country will stay cool enough to remain outside of the Heat Advisory.

Should severe weather arrive, forecasters say heavy rain, strong winds and hail will be the primary threats.

National Weather Service – Severe Weather Outlook (September 24, 2023)

 

 

