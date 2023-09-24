Heat Advisory, chance of severe weather through Monday morning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is issuing a Heat Advisory for San Antonio and the I-35 Corridor for Sunday.

At about the same time, there is a slight risk of thunderstorms late Sunday night through early Monday morning.

Temperatures could reach 109 in parts of the affected area through the hottest times of the day, although most of the Hill Country will stay cool enough to remain outside of the Heat Advisory.

Should severe weather arrive, forecasters say heavy rain, strong winds and hail will be the primary threats.