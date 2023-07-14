Heat Advisory for San Antonio, New Braunfels as temperatures dip slightly

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is downgrading San Antonio, New Braunfels and the Hill Country to a Heat Advisory beginning Friday.

While an Excessive Heat Warning for the area is now expired, temperatures will still remain hot with daytime temperatures over 100 degrees and a heat index of around 110 or better.

Areas along the I-35 Corridor, including Austin and Georgetown, will remain in an Excessive Heat Warning through 7 pm Friday night.

Forecasters say temperatures will drop gradually, but slightly, through Sunday. But potentially dangerous heat is expected to continue into next week with no considerable change in temperatures until July 26.

NOTE: For those who have to work outside, it will be important to take appropriate precautions. The same can be said for those enjoying recreational activities outdoors.

Drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned environment, are strongly recommended.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in cars or trucks as the temperature can rise 20 degrees in as few as 10 minutes with the windows rolled up during the hottest times of the day.

For information on staying safe while avoiding heat-related illness, click here.