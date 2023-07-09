Heat Advisory in effect for San Antonio, New Braunfels through Monday night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dangerous heat is back in South-Central Texas, and numerous areas are now in a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m. on Monday night.

The National Weather Service says a heat index of greater than 105 can be expected for areas including San Antonio, New Braunfels and a significant portion of the I-35 Corridor.

For those who have to work outside, it will be important to take appropriate precautions. The same can be said for those enjoying recreational activities outdoors.

Drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned environment, are strongly recommended.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in cars or trucks as the temperature can rise 20 degrees in as few as 10 minutes with the windows rolled up during the hottest time of day.

For information on staying safe while avoiding heat-related illness, click here.