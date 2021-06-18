      Weather Alert

Heat Advisory in effect over weekend

Katy Barber
Jun 18, 2021 @ 10:26am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio Metro Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management said a heat advisory is in effect over the weekend as heat indexes spike.

Officials said heat indexes are expected to reach 97 to 99 degrees over the weekend and hit 104 on Monday.

The city will have special cooling centers open through Sunday and then will return to normal hours on Monday.

You can find an interactive map of cooling centers here. Here is a list of the cooling centers open through Sunday.

