Heat Advisory issued for South Central Texas Thursday afternoon into early evening

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has sent out a heat advisory for the region as Texas gets ready for another 100 plus degree day.
The Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 P.M. Thursday for areas along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. That includes the Austin and San Antonio metro areas, as well as Burnet and Llano counties.
Temperatures will range from 99 degrees in the Hill Country to 106 in Eagle Pass.
The afternoon high in the San Antonio area will get to 104 Thursday.