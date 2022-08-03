Heat creates hundreds of water line breaks in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The heat is causing havoc with San Antonio’s water lines.
San Antonio Water System says they had more water line breaks in July than in any other months in SAWS history.
Anne Hayden, a SAWS Spokeswoman says they repaired 700 waterline breaks in July. That followed a busy June when SAWS crews had to fix 650 waterline breaks.
So what’s causing all of the cracks to the conduits? SAWS says it’s the intense heat combined with the city’s elastic soil.
The combination creates a lack of support for the waterlines which will start to shake and eventually break when large volumes of water pass through.
SAWS says they are contracting extra crews to make the repairs.
But due to the large volume of breaks and crews having to work when it’s not as hot, the repairs are taking longer to complete.
The agency released the following statement:
“Due to prolonged periods of record heat and extreme drought conditions, SAWS is experiencing an unprecedented number of water leaks or main breaks. Our staff are working 24/7 to safely repair leaks and main breaks, taking necessary heat-related precautions. In some cases, we may not be able to provide an exact timeframe to make repairs. Thank you for your patience.”