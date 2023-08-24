Heat creeping back into San Antonio, Heat Advisory issued

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas’ record heat wave continues into Friday as a Heat Advisory is issued for San Antonio and the Bexar County region extending northeast to New Braunfels and south to the Gonzales and Cuero areas.

Temperatures and heat indices will be slightly higher on Friday.

Heat Advisories are up for the San Antonio Metro and more of the Coastal Plains for 1pm-9pm Friday.

Excessive Heat Warnings are up for the I-35 Corridor and spreading west into Llano County and east-southeast toward La Grange.

The National Weather Services says to expect additional heat headlines each day through Monday, before a cold front arrives and brings temperatures back below thresholds Tuesday and Wednesday.

San Antonio will escape near-critical fire weather conditions that are expected to continue up the I-35 corridor and west of the corridor this weekend into early next week.