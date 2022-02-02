Heat lamp sparks fire at a home on San Antonio’s Southeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A heat lamp has been determined to be the cause of a fire at a home on the Southeast side.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Hartford at around 12:15 A.M. Wednesday.
A heat lamp was being used outside to keep a dog house warm. The dog house caught fire and the flames quickly spread to the home.
It had made it’s way to the attic by the time firefighters arrived.
They were able to put the fire out quickly but the damage means the family of 5 will need to find a a place to stay until their home is repaired.
No injuries were reported.