Heatwave continues over South Central Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Summer is coming in hot.

The National Weather Service says the heat wave will continue over the region for the next several days.

They have sent out an “Excessive Heat Warning” for all of South Central Texas including the Hill

Country, I-35 corridor, Coastal Plains, and Rio Grande Plains through Wednesday evening.

While we will see a very slight dip in temperatures later this week, there is a strong possibility the extreme heat will return to the region this weekend and remain into the early part of next week.

The heat index for today will be between 111 degrees and 116 degrees.

Along with the warning of excessive heat, the National Weather Service says there is a possibility for a few strong storms to roll through the western Hill Country and Edwards Plateau late Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. The main threats will be heavy rain and maybe small hail.

An update on the heat and possible storms will be issued by 2 P.M. Tuesday.