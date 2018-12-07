Heavy rain and a cold front on the way

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It’s a soggy start to the weekend with heavy rain expected this afternoon and tonight. A cold front and upper level disturbance will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms through early Saturday morning. The heaviest rainfall is expected this afternoon and tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch this afternoon through tomorrow morning.

We can expect 4 to 6 inches of rainfall with higher amounts east of IH 35 and east of IH-37. The National Weather services predicts 2-4 inches across the eastern Hill Country, as well as along the IH 35 corridor. One to 3 inches of rainfall is expected across the western Hill Country and Rio Grande.

Above normal recent rainfall means additional rain will quickly runoff and could eventually produce flooding of creeks, smaller tributaries, low water crossings, and urban areas that are prone to flooding.

The overall threat for any severe weather is very low. If any strong to severe storms develop, straight-line winds would be the main threat across Coastal Plains this afternoon and evening.