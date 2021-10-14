Heavy rain closes roads in and around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO–(KTSA News) — Several inches of rain fell throughout Bexar County overnight. Early morning commuters will occasionally have to take a different route to work, school or your favorite coffee stop as some roads are currently blocked.
Bexar County has a map that provides live updates on which roads are closed.
In most situations, barriers have been set up to prevent vehicles from going through high water areas but that’s not always the case. Officials remind drivers to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.
You can view the road closure map at bexarflood.org