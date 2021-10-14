      Weather Alert

Heavy rain closes roads in and around San Antonio

Don Morgan
Oct 14, 2021 @ 4:17am
Photo: Don Morgan

SAN ANTONIO–(KTSA News) — Several inches of rain fell throughout Bexar County overnight. Early morning commuters will occasionally have to take a different route to work, school or your favorite coffee stop as some roads are currently blocked.

Bexar County has a map that provides live updates on which roads are closed.

In most situations, barriers have been set up to prevent vehicles from going through high water areas but that’s not always the case.  Officials remind drivers to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Photo; Don Morgan

You can view the road closure map at bexarflood.org

TAGS
heavy rain Road Closures San Antonio
Popular Posts
Joe Biden Is Turning A Nightmare Into Our Reality
Who is Brandon?
Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar
National Weather Service predicts heavy rain, potential flash flooding for the region
Man shot in head during drug deal on San Antonio's Northwest side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On