Severe Thunderstorm Watch through evening commute for much of South-Central Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of severe weather for the San Antonio Metro, the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor as early as 2 p.m.

The Coastal Plains have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for numerous counties until 7 p.m. You can see the entire list by clicking here.

Potential thunderstorms will be scattered and not all locations in the threat zone will see severe weather. As the air cools after sundown the chances of continued thunderstorms will drop into Thursday evening.

Some areas are expected to run into severe weather conditions during the evening commute, so weather forecasters are urging you to be weather aware and to take precautions during rapidly changing weather conditions.

Some storms could produce quarter-sized hail and some areas could get wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

Updated weather conditions will be given as necessary.