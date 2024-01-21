Heavy rain, possible flooding for San Antonio, Hill Country through Wednesday

A powerful updraft ricochets off the stratosphere creating a large, expanding anvil cloud. Lightning shoots out of the updraft illuminating the horizon.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A change in the weather is coming, although it will not resemble the arctic blast that hit much of Texas a week ago.

As opposed to frigid temperatures, this system will bring a very good chance of rain to the area beginning late Sunday.

The National Weather Service is not ruling out the possibility for light freezing rain in the Hill Country should precipitation arrive sooner than expected. In this case, the impact should be very light given that warmer temperatures are also coming in.

Once the rain arrives, it should come in multiple arounds over the next few days with the heaviest showers showing up Sunday through Monday.

A level 1-2 out of 4 risk for excessive rain is seen across the eastern half of the area.

Total rain amounts through Wednesday will range from 0.10-1.5 inches across the Rio Grande Plains, southern Edwards Plateau into the western Hill Country to 2-4 inches across the eastern Hill Country, I-35 corridor, and coastal plains. Locally higher amounts will be possible east of Highway 77.

Minor river flooding possible for areas east of I-35.