KTSA KTSA Logo

Heavy rain possible through Tuesday for San Antonio, Hill Country

By Christian Blood
May 14, 2023 3:26PM CDT
Share
Heavy rain possible through Tuesday for San Antonio, Hill Country
Low-angle view of lightning against cloudy sky at dusk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service believes locally heavy rain could pick up again Monday and continue through Tuesday in parts of South-Central Texas.

Areas at risk include San Antonio, the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor. Ongoing flood risk will continue in parts of the Coastal Plains.

The San Antonio area does not fall into any advisories, watches or warnings at this time.

Weather forecasters are urging you to stay weather aware over the next few days as recent heavy rainfall could trigger rising rivers without much notice.

If you do come across a road covered in water, you are urged to turn around in favor of another route.

More about:
heavy rain
National Weather Service

Popular Posts

1

Ernie Zuniga, longtime San Antonio morning news anchor, announces departure from FOX 29
2

Teenager found dead at bottom of cliff on Northeast Side
3

National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening
4

Bexar County deputies seize $15K in cash, drugs on search warrant
5

Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon, evening and possibly Friday