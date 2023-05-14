Heavy rain possible through Tuesday for San Antonio, Hill Country

Low-angle view of lightning against cloudy sky at dusk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service believes locally heavy rain could pick up again Monday and continue through Tuesday in parts of South-Central Texas.

Areas at risk include San Antonio, the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor. Ongoing flood risk will continue in parts of the Coastal Plains.

The San Antonio area does not fall into any advisories, watches or warnings at this time.

Weather forecasters are urging you to stay weather aware over the next few days as recent heavy rainfall could trigger rising rivers without much notice.

If you do come across a road covered in water, you are urged to turn around in favor of another route.