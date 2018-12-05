Heavy Rain To Impact San Antonio
By Don Morgan
|
Dec 5, 2018 @ 3:08 PM

San Antonio-(KTSA News)- Heavy rain is expected in San Antonio on Friday.

We talked to Meteorologist Yvette Benevides at the National Weather Service. She says we can expect enough rain to cause concern for minor flooding.

“Widespread rainfall amounts are 3 to 5 inches but there could be some pockets of heavier rain.”

In addition to the heavy rain and flooding threat there could be a window Friday afternoon and evening for strong to severe storms. That will be mainly across areas east of I-35 and south of I-10.

There could be strong gusty winds and perhaps a small tornado threat. But any severe weather threat is minimal at this point.

The storm system should be out of the area by Saturday morning.

