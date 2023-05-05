KTSA KTSA Logo

Heavy smoke caused by equipment malfunction forces evacuation of San Antonio hotel

By Don Morgan
May 5, 2023 6:44AM CDT
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A North Side hotel was evacuated when a mechanical malfunction caused a lot of smoke.

Guests at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in the 800 block of Halm Boulevard heard the fire alarms go off at around 10:30 P.M. Thursday.

Firefighters showed up and began looking for the source of all the smoke that was quickly filling the hallway on the 8th floor.

They found that a belt in the air conditioning system had burned.

Guests were back in their rooms a short time later.  One guest fell during the evacuation but she was treated by EMS at the hotel.

