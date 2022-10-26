Heavy traffic expected Saturday during Elton John concert, other events in downtown San Antonio

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - APRIL 09: Sir Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Rupp Arena on April 09, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — City of San Antonio officials are predicting major disruptions in traffic Saturday as numerous events are happening in downtown San Antonio, including the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concert featuring Elton John.

The concert is scheduled to start around 8 p.m. at the Alamodome, but you are advised to get into the downtown area very early with merchandise sales and pre-concert activities starting at 4 p.m. on the H-E-B exterior plaza.

With a crowd of around 50,000 expected for Elton John, officials are advising that you utilize VIA Park & Ride options to and from the Crossroads location. Service will start at 6 p.m. and the cost is $1.30 each way. Discounts for students and seniors are available and parking is free.

You can get more information on VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Park & Ride service by clicking here.

Also happening in San Antonio on the evening of October 29 are Muertos Fest at Hemisfair, the Spiritlandia Music Fest at La Villita, Big Texas Comicon at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Wisin y Yandel at the AT&T Center and the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival at Travis Park.