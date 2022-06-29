HEB donates 10 million dollars to help build new elementary school in Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Grocery giant HEB and the Butt family have promised a ten-million-dollar donation to build a new elementary school in Uvalde.
The money will be used to build a replacement for Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed last month.
HEB has posted on their website that they are longtime supporters of public education and will work with other organizations and stakeholders to develop the project.
Two other Texas firms, Huckabee, a Fort Worth based architect and Joeris General Contractors based in San Antonio, have also committed to donate their time and resources to build the new school.
HEB Chairman Charles Butt released the following statement when announcing the donation:
“Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people. As we continue to mourn tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event. Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities.”
If you would like to help the effort, the school district’s nonprofit arm, the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, is seeking donations that will be used to improve security at the district’s schools, help build the new school, and build a memorial park at the Robb site.
The location of the new campus and the timeline for the project haven’t been determined but the district is working with the community to gather ideas.
In addition to the donation for the new school, HEB has committed $500,000 to support the victims and families impacted by the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary.