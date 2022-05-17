HEB holding career fair in San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — HEB is looking to add some new team members during a career fair Wednesday.
The San Antonio based grocery giant has manufacturing and warehousing opportunities with starting pay for some of the openings at 18 dollars an hour.
HEB is piling on some impressive incentives for new hires including cash awards of up to $1,000, health vision and dental insurance, 401K, pay reviews two times a year, yearly discount programs and a stock plan.
You can learn more at the career fair taking place Wednesday, May 18 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M at 5600 Business Park, Suite 509.
You can also apply online by texting “selector” for warehouse jobs or “join” for manufacturing jobs to 81931.