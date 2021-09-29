      Weather Alert

HEB honors driver for 4 million mile safety record

Don Morgan
Sep 29, 2021 @ 5:54am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — HEB has rolled out the red carpet for a man who has been rolling on Texas roads for the grocery store chain for 40 years.

Danny Guerrero began driving a truck for HEB when he was 21 years old. In those 40 years he has racked up 4 million miles. All that time behind the wheel is certainly an indication of how dedicated Guerrero is to his job.

But there is also his outstanding safety record. Guerrero hasn’t had any crashes or traffic citations.

HEB showed how much they appreciate Guerreo when he pulled up to the Rittiman Road warehouse Tuesday with a police escort and a red carpet.

Only one other HEB driver has made it to 4 million miles with an excellent driving record.

Guerreo says he will probably retire before he gets to 5 million.

