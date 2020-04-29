      Weather Alert

HEB lifts limits on toilet paper, paper towels and food items

Don Morgan
Apr 29, 2020 @ 7:34am
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — HEB has revised its list of purchasing limits.

Earlier this spring, the grocery chain had earlier placed limits on purchases of certain products because of panic buying during the pandemic.

The company says all purchasing limits on food items have been lifted along with limits on toilet paper and paper towels.

Limits still apply for:

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
Baby wipes – 2 items
Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
Liquid bleach – 2 items
Hand sanitizer – 4 items
Hand soap – 4 items
Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)
Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
Masks – 2 items

HEB will not accept returns of several items that were hoarded at the beginning of the pandemic. They include:

Paper towels
Bath tissue
Thermometers
Analgesics
Disinfecting sprays
Disinfecting wipes
Frozen food
Liquid/bar soap
Hand sanitizer
Cold/allergy/sinus medications
Vitamins/supplements
Laundry detergent

