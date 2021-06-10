HEB makes masks optional for fully vaccinated partners, customers and vendors

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — HEB is making a change to their mask policy.
The grocery chain had a strict mask policy in place for the past year but the face coverings are now optional for fully vaccinated partners, customers and vendors.
Here’s the statement posted to the HEB website:
“At H-E-B, the health and safety of our Partners and customers is our top priority. After reviewing updated guidance from the CDC on mask use, H-E-B will make facial coverings optional for fully vaccinated Partners, vendors, and customers inside our stores. This policy change will take effect on June 9,2021.
Throughout the pandemic, H-E-B has been a leader in developing strong Covid-19 safety measures to protect our Partners, customers, and communities, and we are encouraged by the favorable Covid-19 trends in Texas.”