HEB placing limits on products
Photo: Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — HEB is hoping the hoarding of certain products will stop by imposing purchase limits.
Having a tough time finding toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bottled water and household cleaning products?
That’s because shoppers are scooping up those items and stockpiling them during the coronavirus outbreak.
San Antonio based HEB is taking steps to make sure their customers are finding the products they need.
The grocery giant is placing limits on the amount of certain products people can buy per shopping trip.
- Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)
- Liquid Bleach – 2 units per transaction
- Toilet Paper – 2 units per transaction
- Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)
- Hand soap – 4 units per transaction
- Water (including Baby) – 4 multipacks and 4 gallons per transaction, for a total of 8 items
- Hydrogen Peroxide – 4 units per transaction
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction
- Latex Gloves – 4 units per transaction
- Face Masks – 2 units per transaction
HEB asks that customers buy what they need and leave some for your neighbor.