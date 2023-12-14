HEB releases latest commercials featuring San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Spurs may be on the longest losing streak in franchise history but they’re thinking they have a winner with their latest HEB TV ads.

The annual HEB ads are kind of a holiday tradition in San Antonio and the two of the latest commercials were released Wednesday.

They feature Jeremy Sochan showing-off his one-handed skills,

and Victor Wembanyama using his expansive wingspan to show how many trips it really takes to bring in a haul of groceries.

Two more commercials with the Spurs will be released in January.