HEB releases latest commercials featuring San Antonio Spurs
December 14, 2023 8:50AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Spurs may be on the longest losing streak in franchise history but they’re thinking they have a winner with their latest HEB TV ads.
The annual HEB ads are kind of a holiday tradition in San Antonio and the two of the latest commercials were released Wednesday.
They feature Jeremy Sochan showing-off his one-handed skills,
and Victor Wembanyama using his expansive wingspan to show how many trips it really takes to bring in a haul of groceries.
Two more commercials with the Spurs will be released in January.
