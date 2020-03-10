HEB takes measures to protect customers and employees from coronavirus
Photo: Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No need to let fears about coronavirus keep you from collecting on a Combo Loco at HEB.
The San Antonio based grocery chain says they are taking measures to keep their customers and employees safe.
For now, they’re putting an end to business related travel for their employees, foreign or domestic.
To help make sure you are finding the products you need, HEB is placing limits on the number of certain items customers can buy. They will also keep in touch with suppliers of those products to make sure they have them in stock.
The stores will also have more hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes for you to use on the handles of shopping carts.