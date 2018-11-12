HEB Tree will arrive in San Antonio a day late
By Don Morgan
Nov 12, 2018 @ 2:00 PM

Too bad Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer couldn’t pull the truck carrying the HEB Christmas tree.

The grocery chains gift to the city was supposed to arrive Tuesday morning but the weather presented some issues.

Julie Bedingfield from HEB tells us the tree will get here but it’ll be a day late.

The 50 foot blue spruce from northern Michigan will be set up at Travis Park Wednesday morning. Once it’s in place, work begins to make sure it’s decorated in time for the annual tree lighting.

The tree will be decorated with more than 10,000 red and blue lights. Plus dozens of silver and gold handmade ornaments.

The lighting celebration will be on Friday, November 23rd at 6:20pm.

